Cresson man sentenced in drug raid

Oct. 1—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Cresson man was sentenced to probation after authorities raided a home in Cresson Township, seizing drug money, paraphernalia and several firearms this past October.

Kenneth Milko, 33, entered a "no-contest" plea to possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Sept. 29 and was sentenced to 24 months probation.

Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County SERT, the state office of Attorney General, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cresson Township police and Cresson Borough police were involved in the investigation, along with Johnstown police.

Charged along with Milko in the raid were Jacob Simmons, 37, and Chris McDaniels, 37.

Simmons entered a guilty plea to one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia before Judge David J. Tulowitzki in January and was sentenced to 12 months probation.

McDaniels entered a guilty plea to one count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein and was sentenced to 12 months probation in January. McDaniels was later resententenced in June to 6 to 12 months confinement due to a probation violation on the case.