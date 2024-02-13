Cresson shooting 'isolated incident,' police say; no injuries reported

Feb. 13—CRESSON, Pa. — An investigation remained underway Monday on a reported shooting in Cresson Township.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred sometime around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

He said there were no reports of property damage either.

Cresson Township Police said the shooting was believed to be an "isolated incident" and that there was no ongoing danger to the public.

Gunfire was reported in a wooded area between Boland Drive and U.S. Route 22, according to the police department's Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the incident was being asked to call Cresson Township police at 814-886-5268 or the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-471-2100.