Crest Builder Holdings Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: RM0.092 loss per share (vs RM0.28 loss in FY 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Crest Builder Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CRESBLD) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM346.1m (up 36% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: RM15.0m (loss narrowed by 67% from FY 2021).

  • RM0.092 loss per share (improved from RM0.28 loss in FY 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Crest Builder Holdings Berhad's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Crest Builder Holdings Berhad (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

