Crest Nicholson Holdings (LON:CRST) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. In light of that, from a first glance at Crest Nicholson Holdings (LON:CRST), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Crest Nicholson Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = UK£57m ÷ (UK£1.5b - UK£371m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2020).

So, Crest Nicholson Holdings has an ROCE of 5.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 7.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Crest Nicholson Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Crest Nicholson Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From Crest Nicholson Holdings' ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Crest Nicholson Holdings. About five years ago, returns on capital were 17%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Crest Nicholson Holdings to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Crest Nicholson Holdings is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 12% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

