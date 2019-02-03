Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST), it is a financially-robust company with a a strong track record superior dividend payments, trading at a great value. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Crest Nicholson Holdings here.

Undervalued with excellent balance sheet and pays a dividend

CRST is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that CRST has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. CRST seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.37x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows. CRST’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if CRST’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, CRST’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This bolsters the proposition that CRST’s price is currently discounted.

CRST’s high dividend payments make it one of the best dividend stocks on the market, and it has also been able to maintain it at a level in which net income is able to cover dividend payments.

For Crest Nicholson Holdings, there are three relevant aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CRST’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CRST’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has CRST’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CRST? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

