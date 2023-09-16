Crest routs Ashbrook in the Gaston County high school football game of the week Friday

Crest’s high-powered offense was too much for Ashbrook on Friday night in a 68-20 victory in the Big South 3A opener for both teams. This was the Deer Park Water game of the week in Gaston County.

Crest scored on two of its first four offensive plays and had a punt return and kickoff return for touchdowns in a first quarter that ended with the unbeaten Chargers (4-0) on top 27-7.

Ashbrook (0-4) cut Crest’s lead to 41-20 late in the first half before the Chargers took a 48-20 lead on quarterback Ny’Tavious Huskey’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Javarius Green on the final play of the opening half.

Crest then tacked on 20 more points in the second half, including a pair of late touchdown directed by backup quarterback Mark Waddell.

Deer Park Gaston County game of the week

“We’re pretty good on offense,” said Chargers coach Jim Sosebee, whose team has scored 214 points in its first four games and had 44 or more in each contest. “Plus we had an extra week to work and get ready.”

Crest showed no rust from that week off as the Chargers struck for two-play scoring drives on their first two possessions then scored their next two touchdowns on Malachi Addison’s 52-yard punt return and Green’s 78-yard kickoff return.

Huskey completed 17 of 22 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns to lead Crest’s 397-yard offense. Green, who has committed to play football and baseball at the University of North Carolina, had eight catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns. And Addison had seven catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

“It kind of snowballed for us and we were able to get a lot of people in the game,” Sosebee said. “It was a fun night all around.”

Three who made a difference

Crest QB Ny’Tavious Huskey: The 251-yard night pushed Huskey over 1,000 yards this season and 5,500 yards in his three-year career as Chargers’ starting quarterback.

Crest RB/LB/K Derek Mitchell: He had a team-high six solo or first-hit tackles, rushed for a touchdowns and handle kickoff duties for the Chargers.

Ashbrook QB Ryan Denton: The Green Wave completed four of eight passes for 102 yards highlighted by a 68-yard scoring throw to Tavon Leslie.

Worth mentioning

Ashbrook’s running game picked up 114 yards, frequently running behind left offensive tackle Trent Mitchell, a 6-foot-6, 275-pounder who has committed to play at N.C. State.

What’s next

Crest hosts Stuart Cramer next Friday; Ashbrook is at Forestview next Friday.

Scoring Summary

Crest 27 21 6 14 — 68

Ashbrook 7 13 0 0 — 20

C — A.J. Adams 30 pass from Ny’Tavious Huskey (Nick Sanchez kick)

C — Aiden Carson 30 run (Sanchez kick)

C — Malachi Addison 52 punt return (Kick blocked)

A — Martino Smith 16 run (Kenneth Greene kick)

C — Green 78 kickoff return (Sanchez kick)

C — Derek Mitchell 1 run (Sanchez kick)

A — Tavon Leslie 68 pass from Ryan Denton (Greene kick)

C — Huskey 36 run (Sanchez kick)

A — Ryan Denton 1 run (Kick failed)

C — Green 30 pass from Huskey (Sanchez kick)

C — Adams 6 pass from Huskey (Kick failed)

C — Green 9 pass from Mark Waddell (Carson Grier kick)

C — Michael Edwards 6 pass from Waddell (Grier kick)

