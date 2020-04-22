Crestcom International Launches Crestcom Cares Initiative

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support organizations and communities throughout its international network, Crestcom International, LLC proudly announces the launch of its Crestcom Cares initiative. For over 30 years, Crestcom has been dedicated to helping organizations and their leaders gain the skills needed to navigate the inevitable challenges of operating in a changing environment.

"We are committed to creating a better world by developing stronger, more ethical leaders. Crestcom Cares is just one way we are standing behind our mission," said Tammy Berberick, CEO of Crestcom International.

The Crestcom Cares initiative will support communities in four ways. First, any organization in any industry will be able to purchase Crestcom's 12-month leadership training program at special prices throughout May. Second, Crestcom is offering free webinars on relevant leadership topics, open to everyone. Third, Crestcom understands a strong community is the foundation upon which great leaders can thrive. Therefore, Crestcom will donate $100 to a local food bank for every new participant enrolled in its year-long leadership development experience during May.

Finally, Crestcom appreciates the sacrifices and tireless efforts of the healthcare community in caring for those afflicted with COVID-19; Crestcom Cares will also extend a full scholarship to one healthcare worker for every five participants who enroll in its flagship development program during May.

Crestcom's interactive leadership development experience provides the core skills and sustained behavior change necessary for effective leadership. Historically delivered in person, the program is also available in a live virtual environment that replicates the interactive experience enjoyed within an in-person setting.

About Crestcom : Crestcom International, LLC is an international leadership development organization, training more than one million leaders for 25,000 businesses in over 60 countries across the globe. Crestcom achieves this through a blend of live-facilitated multimedia video, interactive exercises, and shared learning experiences. Crestcom implements action plans and coaching accountability sessions to ensure measured development in key leadership competency areas. For more information, please contact your local Crestcom representative found on Crestcom.com.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crestcom-international-launches-crestcom-cares-initiative-301044885.html

SOURCE Crestcom International, LLC