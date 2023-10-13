New Crestline fire chief indicted on charge of theft in office

CRESTLINE - The new chief of the Crestline Fire Department has been indicted on grand theft, theft in office and other charges for allegedly working full-time jobs for multiple public agencies simultaneously, according to Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber.

The alleged theft by Matthew Wells was uncovered during an investigation by the auditor’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which received a complaint that Wells was being paid by two public entities for the same hours worked, Faber said in a news release Wednesday.

Wells was indicted by a Richland County Grand Jury on charges of grand theft, theft in office, and tampering with records and a misdemeanor count of representation by a public official or employee, the auditor said.

Neither Wells nor his attorney could immediately be reached for comment.

An employee of the Crestline's Village administrative office said Thursday they had no comment until the city is ready to release a statement.

SIU determined Wells was employed by the Ohio Department of Education, the Springfield Township Fire Department in Richland County and the Pleasant Township Fire Department in Marion County and, at times, either claimed the same work hours for two agencies or used paid leave, including sick leave, from one while working for another, the auditor's office said.

The total alleged theft amount is $60,060, according to the state auditor's office.

The Richland County Prosecutor's Office referred all questions to the state auditor.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Fire chief accused of claiming same work hours for 2 agencies, state says