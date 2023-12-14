Crestline included in Amtrak's expansion plans - what we know

Christmas came a bit early for Ohio rail riders, when the Federal Railroad Administration announced its decision to choose four Ohio routes as priorities for Amtrak expansion, including one that will include a stop in Crestline.

It has been a long-anticipated decision as Amtrak published a nationwide map of potential new routes in 2021, including one connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati — with a stop in Crestline.

Crestline Mayor Linda Horning-Pitt who took office in January 2020 said the talks about Amtrak returning to Crestline started at the end that year when she had a phone conversation with Amtrak representative Derrick James who informed her that the company was planning an expansion with a stop in Crestline.

“We built a really great rapport,” said Horning-Pitt.

Why is Crestline included in the plan along with much bigger communities?

The Village of Crestline, which is in both Richland and Crawford counties, has a population of about 4,900, according to 2021 Census figures.

Amtrak used to operate in the community, but had to leave the area in the 1990s because the freight haulers that own the tracks in Crestline forced Amtrak out north, said Horning-Pitt.

However, even before Amtrak, Crestline already had a long history with its railroad. When Crestline was formed in the 1850s, 94% of the community's inhabitants worked for the railroad. This history could not be forgotten even in the view of the developments.

It was after the current U.S. administration came up with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for railroad expansion nationwide, said Horning-Pitt, and the Federal Railroad Administration was put in charge of the funding and investigated the routes, that the Mayor of Crestline received a phone call from James.

James informed her that small and rural Crestline was chosen by Amtrak as one of the stops among significantly larger communities because they still had a special heart for Crestline.

“They have relationships with us here,” said Horning-Pitt. “They used to be here.”

What are the Ohioan routes?

In the beginning of December, Horning-Pitt said, the results of the Federal Railroad Administration survey were released, In Ohio the routes that will be updated are as follows.

Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati, so-called 3C+D corridor (which includes Crestline);

Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit;

Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh, also known as the Midwest Connect corridor via Lima, Kenton, Marysville, Columbus, Newark, Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville, and Steubenville in Ohio;

Daily Cardinal Service, increasing service frequency from three days per week to daily on Amtrak’s current service to Cincinnati between New York City, Washington, D.C. and Chicago via the states of Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois.

Crestline plan could still be overturned - future challenges

In the next step, The Federal Railroad Administration will provide $500,000 for each announced corridor for planning under the Corridor Identification program for the routes planning, said U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in his announcement in early December.

The next step will involve state funding along with the federal funding for engineering, design, and construction.

The first two Ohioan selected corridors on the list were sponsored by the Ohio Rail Development Commission with the endorsement of Gov. Mike DeWine, said Brown.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) helped sponsor the Midwest Connect corridor. Amtrak sponsored the Daily Cardinal Service application, he said.

“The challenge could be that the State of Ohio will not want to participate further,” said Horning-Pitt.

Thus, although this year brought about the decisive clarity that Crestline was at least included in the final Federal Railroads Administration plans for railroad infrastructure update nationwide, it will be in the next five years that the residents will be able to witness the results, according to Horning-Pitt.

How will Amtrak expansion impact Crestline and Crawford County?

Should the plan be implemented, she said, not only Crestline, but the entire region will reap benefits. First of all, the railroad will bring more residents to the area who will be able to work in Columbus and live in Crestline.

“We are seeing a great influx of people move out of Columbus due to the congestion down there,” said Horning-Pitt.

She said the change would be made possible with less travel time due to avoiding traffic congestions near Columbus, and the fact that the commuters will be able to work while on the train.

Due to the increased number of residents and travelers, more businesses would come to the area. The three trains a day that are planned so far, according to Horning-Pitt, will also allow the local residents to travel to Columbus and other communities of the corridor for sports games and art performances.

"It will bring a lot of business to the entire area," said Crestline Mayor. “"It's just a great opportunity for everyone.”

