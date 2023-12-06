Crestline included in newly released list of Amtrak expansion priorities

The Federal Railroad Administration has chosen four Ohio routes as priorities for Amtrak expansion, including one that could include a stop in Crestline.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, made the announcement on Tuesday.

"It will bring a lot of business to the entire area," Crestline Mayor Linda Horning-Pitt said Wednesday.

She said in addition to bringing more economic activity into the area, the Amtrak route will also bring easier access to the residents from Crestline and the surrounding area to larger communities such as Cleveland and Columbus without having to fight the traffic on the roads.

"It's just a great opportunity for everyone," said Horning-Pitt. "Everyone is excited, and they can't wait till we get Amtrak back into Crestline."

A new Amtrak expansion priority list includes a possible stop in Crestline.

The Federal Railroad Administration will provide $500,000 for each announced corridor for planning under the Corridor Identification program. The investments are made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Brown helped write and pass.

“Today’s announcement is a great first step toward expanding Amtrak in Ohio,” Brown said Tuesday in a news release.

A lighted version of Crestline's train engine logo now sits atop the archway installed downtown in May 2023, emphasizing the village's railroad heritage.

He said that good Amtrak service shouldn’t be a privilege only for people on the coasts, and the new routes would expand opportunities, help grow businesses and create jobs, and connect communities in Ohio and across the Midwest.

Four routes selected

The Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration said the four selected routes for Amtrak expansion are as follows:

Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati, so-called 3C+D corridor (which includes Crestline);

Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit;

Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh, also known as the Midwest Connect corridor via Lima, Kenton, Marysville, Columbus, Newark, Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville, and Steubenville in Ohio;

Daily Cardinal Service, increasing service frequency from three days per week to daily on Amtrak’s current service to Cincinnati between New York City, Washington, D.C. and Chicago via the states of Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois.

The first two selected corridors on the list were sponsored by the Ohio Rail Development Commission with the endorsement of Gov. Mike DeWine. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) helped sponsor the Midwest Connect corridor. Amtrak sponsored the Daily Cardinal Service application.

Impact on economic development in Crestline

Crestline was formed in the 1850s when 94% of the community's inhabitants worked for the railroad, and putting a new Amtrak stop in Crestline would give the village an economic incentive from the railroad once again.

In 2021, Amtrak published a map of potential new routes nationwide, including one connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati — with a stop in Crestline. File photo.

The Village of Crestline, which is in both Richland and Crawford counties, has a population of about 4,900, according to 2021 Census figures.

Horning-Pitt, as the Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum reported earlier, once described the impact the proposed stop would have on the community by having more businesses and visitors coming into the village.

"We believe that our economic impact's going to increase threefold, if not more, by having Amtrak coming into Crestline," she said. “People getting off the train will be able to dine and shop in the village.”

Funding will go toward development plans

With the funding provided by the Federal Railroad Administration the State of Ohio, Amtrak, and metropolitan planning organizations will now begin corridor development efforts, which include the preparation of a service development plan.

More: 'A lot of thought and effort' went into design of Crestline's new downtown arch

In addition to the investment for planning, the Ohio corridors will receive priority in future funding competitions, Brown said.

The selected Ohio corridors will identify necessary capital construction projects to initiate or expand passenger rail service in the corridor’s service development plan, and those projects will receive priority funding.

The priority funding is available through Fed-State Partnership – National (FSP-N) Program under the Federal Railroad Administration and amounts to $2.4 billion per year for fiscal years 2022 through 2026 under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Ohio corridors can also apply for assistance from additional federal programs.

“I fought for the investment to make Amtrak expansion in Ohio possible — and I will keep fighting to make sure that Ohio receives these critical infrastructure projects,” said Brown.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Amtrak stop in Crestline still possible as expansion priorities listed