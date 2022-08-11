BUCYRUS — A Crestline man has been arraigned on murder charges in Crawford County Common Pleas Court after serving time for charges in Richland County.

Robert W. Pinyerd, 40, is being held on a $1 million bond after appearing in court Monday for his arraignment on one count of aggravated murder and one count of murder, both unclassified felonies. He entered a not guilty plea to the charges through his attorney, Thomas G. Nicholson of Bucyrus.

Cynthia Jo Heath, 47, was found dead Thursday, Feb. 24, in her home at 701 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline.

Pinyerd is accused of murdering his former girlfriend, Cynthia Jo Heath, 47, at her Crestline home, at 701 W. Bucyrus St. Heath was found deceased by Crestline Police officers at her residence on Feb. 24 after being contacted by family members of Heath. According to Crestline Police Chief Jeff Shook, her death was determined to be a homicide.

In November of 2021, Heath filed a civil protection order against Pinyerd but the case was dismissed on Jan. 20, 2022.

Pinyerd could face up to life in prison if convicted of the charges.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Crestline man arraigned on murder charges for woman's February death