Crestline man faces child pornography charges after deputies search home

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched 9 Locust St., Crestline, on Thursday.

A Crestline man was arrested on child pornography charges after Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched his home on Thursday.

The search of 9 Locust St., Crestline, was the result of an investigation into illegal possession of explicit images of juveniles, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

After searching the home at 11:39 a.m. Thursday, investigators arrested a 39-year-old man who lives at the residence. He was the target of the investigation, the news release stated. Deputies seized multiple electronic devices and drug paraphernalia.

Criminal child pornography charges are pending against the man, who is currently incarcerated at the Crawford County Justice Center. Reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutors Office for consideration of additional charges. This case is still being investigated by the sheriff's office detectives.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted during the search by the Crestline Police Department.

Citizens can report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office by calling 419-562-7906.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crestline man faces child porn charges after deputies search home