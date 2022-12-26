Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of 60-year-old Kirk Seligman of Crestline, who died while hospitalized after being arrested and released.

Kirk Seligman suffered a medical emergency on Dec. 10 while being booked into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, SBC Sheriff’s officials reported.

During that time, jail medical personnel rendered medical aid to Seligman before emergency medical personnel responded and transported him to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.

On December 11, Seligman was released from the sheriff’s custody and remained hospitalized. His health further declined and on December 21 he was pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division are conducting the death investigation. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested Seligman on Dec. 10, on suspicion of disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol.

Anyone with information about this case is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Detective Cory Drost, Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Crestline man falls ill while in sheriff's custody, died after release