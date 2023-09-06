Crestline residents race to repair roofs before winter returns
With only a few months until winter comes back, residents in Crestline are racing to fix their roofs before storms return to Southern California. Nicole Comstock reports.
With only a few months until winter comes back, residents in Crestline are racing to fix their roofs before storms return to Southern California. Nicole Comstock reports.
An appearance by a famous character and a cliffhanger ending leave 'Ahsoka' fans thrilled.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian gets behind the wheel of Lamborghini's Lanzador EV concept — five years ahead of the car's 2028 on-sale date.
The Department of Justice has sent hundreds of insurrectionists to federal prison, but none for as long as Tarrio.
Firefly Aerospace inked a new launch agreement with defense prime L3Harris Technologies for three launches on the Alpha rocket in 2026. Each mission will launch a single satellite manufactured by L3Harris for the U.S. government, part of a $TK million contract the company won from TK in TK. The launches will lift-off from Firefly’s launch site at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Alabama opted not to send its band to last year's game in Austin after Texas tried to seat them in the upper deck of the stadium.
Pirola, the new Omicron subvariant, is causing a spike in infections around the country, including at the White House.
International startup founders have limited time, energy, and funds. O-1A visas are now taking one to two months to process (or shorter with premium processing) and can grant founders a three-year stay in the United States, with the possibility of unlimited extensions afterward. Compared to other potential visas for founders, like H-1Bs and L-1As, the equity requirements are less complicated, the process is faster, and there is no lottery process or annual cap to contend with.
“All I’ve ever tried to do is help.”
For years, Earle has said that her nose changed after she was prescribed Accutane, a medication used to treat severe acne. Is it true?
After six months of dating, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their couple debut at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour — and they packed on the PDA.
Wayflyer, which provides financing to e-commerce startups in exchange for a portion of their future revenue, today announced that it secured $1 billion in capital from investment management firm Neuberger Berman. In a press release, Wayflyer describes the funding as an "off-balance sheet program," meaning that the company was allowed to keep certain assets and liabilities from being reported on its balance sheet. It presumably helped Wayflyer keep its overall debt-to-equity ratio low; prior to the Neuberger Berman deal, Wayflyer had secured hundreds of millions in credit to fund its loans.
The manual transmission won't be available with the 2025 Mini Cooper models.
The former adult film star reflected on her challenging year, which involved a long stay in the hospital.
United Airlines briefly grounded all flights in the US due to a "computer issue." The cause of the problem is not yet clear.
With less than a month remaining in the MLB season, there won’t be a more interesting race than what we’re seeing in the AL West.
The classic survival horror series Alone in the Dark recently announced a reboot set to release in October, but it just got delayed to January. This delay isn’t for the usual reasons. The game doesn’t need more polish or anything like that. It’s simply a matter of finding an audience in the bustling gaming month of October, given the flood of titles coming next month.
Two weeks after Intel said it would cancel its plan to acquire Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion amidst pushback from regulators, the two companies intend to work together anyway. Intel today said that it would provide foundry services and 300mm manufacturing capacity to Tower. As part of the deal, Tower would use Intel's plant in New Mexico, operated by Intel Foundry Services (IFS), investing up to $300 million to "acquire and own equipment and other fixed assets" that would be installed in the manufacturing facility.
There's no shortage of chatbot services trying to earn a place in the myriad channels on Discord and Slack. California-based Gleen, founded by Microsoft and LinkedIn veterans, is offering its enterprise-grade chatbot to the most demanding segment of the market -- technical communities, like a blockchain infrastructure channel on Discord, and it has raised some fresh funding to work on the product. The narrow focus is a good start as it pushes Gleen to solve the most urgent issue in large language models today: hallucination.
Ford's trademark application could refer to the T3 truck that CEO Jim Farley and others have teased, but the new model isn't expected until at least 2025.
The songwriter says there's one reason she may return to her brown hair, despite her confident single, "Blonde."