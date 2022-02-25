Crestline woman, 47, found dead; police seek man who was living in home

Robert Pinyerd

Police investigating the "unnatural" death of a Crestline woman are seeking the public's help in finding a man who had been living in her home.

According to a news release from the Crestline Police Department, the family of Cynthia Jo Heath, 47, called officers to her home at 701 W. Bucyrus St. at 9:08 p.m. Thursday.

Once family members were able to get into the home, they found Heath was deceased. When police officers arrived, it was determined her death was due to "unnatural causes," according to the news release.

A vehicle that was being driven by the victim was not at the home and is believed to have been stolen, according to the news release. Police are seeking a maroon 2004 GMC Envoy, license plate 239ZHV.

Who are police seeking in the case?

They're also seeking a man who was living with the victim, Robert Pinyerd. He is described as a white man, 40, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 220 pounds. According to the news release, he is wanted on a Richland County warrant on a charge of illegal conveyance of weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous. "If seen, do not approach this individual and call local law enforcement," the release warned.

After Heath's body was found, the house was secured and officers were able to get a search warrant.

Which departments assisted in the investigation?

The police department requested assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to process the scene, and numerous items were collected as evidence. The Crawford County coroner's and prosecutor's offices responded to the scene. Also assisting were the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and Bucyrus Police Department.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Detective Jason Kitzmiller at 419-295-3075 or jkitzmiller@crestlineoh.com.

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Police seek man, vehicle after Crestline woman is found dead in home