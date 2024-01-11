Creston to discuss short-term help for SIRWA

Jan. 11—Creston Waterworks board approved Wednesday to begin negotiations to continue to supply Southern Iowa Rural Water Association on a short-term basis until SIRWA fixes glitches in its new treatment plant.

"They've run into a snag with their new treatment facility," Creston Waterworks General Manager Steve Guthrie told his board. He was contacted by SIRWA officials about extending Creston's service.

Late last month, SIRWA activated its new water treatment plant located east of Creston along U.S. Highway 34. The plant was two years in construction and intended to end decades of purchasing water from Creston for its customers. The agreement between both entities formally ends Jan. 21, but Guthrie said SIRWA officials informed him they expect to use Creston water after that date.

"There is a chance they will need past the Jan. 21 termination," Guthrie said. He added it would only be a matter of weeks as SIRWA never specified an end date. Guthrie estimated Creston would provide water for at least two weeks. Creston Water is not legally obligated to provide water to SIRWA.

Guthrie suggested any short-term agreement with SIRWA be up to March 1. He said the board can determine the exact dates. Guthrie also suggested charging SIRWA $2.80 per 1,000 gallons of treated water. The contract that expires Jan. 21 states $1.65.

"I don't recommend staying that low," Guthrie said.

Creston board member Melissa Driskell made the motion to begin negotiations with SIRWA for a short-term agreement. Mark Eblen second the motion.

"Their customers can't be without water," said Creston board chairman John Tapken.

"We may need them someday," said board member Melissa Driskell.

The two entities do not have a mutual aid agreement to provide for each other in certain situations. That proposal has been in discussion as SIRWA neared completion of its plant. Water from Three Mile Lake will be use by SIRWA and water from Twelve Mile Lake will be used by Creston as both lakes are east of Creston. Three MIle is also undergoing renovations by the state to improve sediment build up and fishing habitat. Water levels have been lowered at Three Mile for the work.

Water levels at Twelve Mile is 49 inches below capacity. Guthrie said there is still about 9 feet of water above the lake's first intake which he said is a good amount. He has started preliminary testing for the lake's second intake, if that intake is ever needed.

In a related issue, Creston is providing about 400,000 gallons a day to a portion of Clarke County since the city of Osceola has been in water conservation mode because of dry weather and limited amounts from its water sources.

In other water board news...

Guthrie said bids for the water main replacement work in strategic parts of town, including the 100 and 200 blocks of North Maple Street, could be ready in March.

The board approved reappointments for its officers; Tapken as chairman; Mark Eblen, vice chairman; David Wynn, secretary and Ann Levine, treasurer.

The board approved a payment plan for an account holder in the 800 block of North Cherry who has a plumbing leak and did not know it until the bill was received. Although the plumbing has been temporarily fixed, a permanent fix is being researched. The account met all the criteria to be eligible for a payment plan.

The meeting was rescheduled from Tuesday because of inclement weather.