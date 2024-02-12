Creston, Greenfield newspapers win awards

Feb. 12—Creston News Advertiser and its sibling newspaper the Adair County Free Press in Greenfield won various reporting awards announced Thursday during the Iowa Newspaper Association convention held in Des Moines.

Presentations were made to winners of the 2024 Iowa Better Newspaper Contests, which were judged by the Illinois Press Association. Approximately 2,879 entries in dozens of categories were judged by class, based on circulation.

Class I is for newspapers published weekly with 755 circulation and under, Class II is for newspapers published weekly with 756-1,260 circulation and Class III is for newspapers published weekly with 1,261 circulation and above.

Class IV is daily papers with below 3,750 circulation and Class V is daily papers with above 3,751 circulation.

Creston was in daily class IV and the Free Press was in weekly class I.

Creston won:

Third place in coverage of government and politics.

Third place in coverage of court and crime.

Cheyenne Roche won second place in breaking news story. The story was when Creston public schools received a "swatting" call; when someone intentionally makes a false claim sending emergency responders to a specific location. She also won third place in best sports photo

Erin Henze won third place in master columnist.

Adair County Free Press led by Caleb Nelson won:

Third place in best front page.

Second place in coverage of education.

Third place in coverage of business.

He got second place in best news story about the life of longtime firefighter Denny Sickels after his death.

"It's an honor to work with these people; Cheyenne, Erin, Mandy (McDowell), Caleb and Candra Brooks in Osceola," said Creston News Advertiser Managing Editor John Van Nostrand. "All of them and their ability to know what is news, how to get it and then how to tell the story are just a few of the reasons why I cherish working with them."