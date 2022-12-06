Creston man charged with attempted murder

Dec. 6—WEST DES MOINES — Dakota Nordstrom of Creston is facing multiple charges after a stabbing Monday that occurred in a Hy-Vee parking lot.

Nordstrom, 30, is being charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and first-degree burglary.

According to a West Des Moines Police report, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Nordstrom told witnesses in another vehicle they were going to witness a murder. He then got out of the vehicle he was in and entered a black Audi where the 37-year-old victim was in the passenger seat.

At least one witness stated that Nordstrom had his right hand down at his side and was possibly already armed with the knife in hand prior to opening the car door and confronting the victim.

Police said he stabbed the victim in the leg while he was in the Audi. The vehicle was parked at Hy-Vee on Jordan Creek Parkway.

Witnesses did state that during the assault, Nordstrom was making statements that he was going to kill the victim. The driver of the Audi also sustained superficial cuts to her fingers during the incident.

The victim received first-aid treatment on scene before being driven to the hospital in the Audi where he was hospitalized with non-life threatening stab wounds.

Nordstrom made statements he had stabbed himself during the incident also, but it was non-life threatening.

Nordstrom was transported to the Dallas County Jail where he is being held.