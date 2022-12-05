Creston man charged with attempted murder

Dec. 5—WEST DES MOINES — According to Des Moines television KCCI, Dakota Nordstrom of Creston is facing multiple charges after a stabbing Monday that occurred in a Hy-Vee parking lot.

Nordstrom, 30, is being charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and first-degree burglary.

Police said he stabbed a 37-year-old in the leg while in a vehicle. The vehicle was parked at Hy-Vee on Jordan Creek Parkway.

Officers were called to the scene at about 5:30 a.m.

The victim was hospitalized. Nordstrom was transported to the Dallas County Jail.