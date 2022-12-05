Creston man charged with sexual abuse of a child, incest

Dec. 5—A Creston man was taken into custody at 7 p.m., Dec. 1 on charges including 18 counts of sex abuse on a child under 12, four counts of incest and two counts of continuous sex abuse of a child.

The investigation began in November after a mother reported her daughters had been sexually abused by a relative, Gregory Clair, 41.

According to a Creston Police report, victims stated many of the acts happened multiple times, including reported abuse spanning more than two years for two of the victims.

The youngest victim was 6 when the reported abuse began.

Clair reportedly told one of the victims not to tell anyone or she would be in big trouble.

Based on detailed victim testimony, officers had reason to believe Clair did sexually abuse minor females who he was related to.

Clair was transported to the Union County Jail where he is being held on $495,000 cash or surety bond.