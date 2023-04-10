Creston man convicted of strangulation, burglary

Apr. 10—In December, Kevin L. Davis, 30, of Creston, was charged with strangulation and first degree burglary by Waukee Police after he allegedly forced his way into a Waukee apartment, brandished a firearm, threatened one occupant and assaulted the female resident.

In February, Davis pled guilty to, and was convicted of, burglary in the third degree and domestic abuse assault, strangulation with bodily injury. The Dallas County conviction carries a maximum prison sentence of five years for each charge, but they will run concurrently. There is no minimum prison time required.

According to a Waukee Police Department report, at approximately 5:42 a.m. Dec. 5, officers were flagged down by a man near University and Maple Leaf Lane who told them an assault had just taken place at a nearby apartment complex.

While attempting to find the residence, officers were given more information by dispatch, who had also received a report of the incident. Officers were told a male subject, identified as Davis, had kicked down the front door of an apartment at nearby Lyn Circle Townhomes and was holding one person at gunpoint.

The man, who officers later learned had been in the residence during the first part of the assault but was able to get out to flag down help, ran across the street and pointed to the building where it occurred.

Multiple officers responded to the area and moments later removed a male and female without further incident.

The female, who lives at the residence, told officers after kicking in the door Davis pointed a black and silver handgun at a man who was in the apartment before choking the victim and blocking her airway. Davis left visible redness and marks on the victims neck and caused her to be lightheaded.

A protective order, issued Aug. 5 by consent agreement in Union County between Davis and the victim was in place at the time of the assault.

While incarcerated in the Dallas County Jail following his arrest, Davis was charged with seven counts violation of protective order for calls made to the protected party. As a part of a plea agreement, Davis pled to four counts with the other three being dismissed. Davis was sentenced to seven days per count consecutively.

As a part of his sentencing, the no contact order previously entered is extended for a term of five years.

Davis will be required to attend and successfully complete the Iowa Domestic Assault Intervention Program. In addition to court-ordered fines, Davis must also pay cost of prosecution and restitution of attorney fees.