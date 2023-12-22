Creston Rotary goes gluten free

Dec. 22—Creston Rotary Club learned about gluten-free diets and how they can be enjoyed locally with the creations of Elizabeth Marroquin and her in-home business Amorcito. She presented during the club's Dec. 18 meeting.

Having grown up in a kitchen, Marroquin, a 2010 Creston High graduate, was familiar with a variety of baked good and other items. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa. While starting her family, she would spend time in the kitchen while her young children napped. One of her interests was creating better tasting gluten-free goods. She said she was not impressed with many of the mass made, gluten-free items sold at retail. Marroquin is also gluten intolerant.

According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, it is an autoimmune disease that occurs in genetically predisposed people where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine. It is estimated to affect 1 in 100 people worldwide, but only about 30% are properly diagnosed. When people with celiac disease eat gluten (a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley), their body mounts an immune response that attacks the small intestine. These attacks lead to damage on the villi, small fingerlike projections that line the small intestine, that promote nutrient absorption. When the villi get damaged, nutrients cannot be absorbed properly into the body.

As she improved her recipes, she participated in the Union County Development Association's business planning courses and she had her kitchen at home licensed so she could sell her goods to others. Her menu includes a variety of cakes and cookies. She does make wedding cakes. Marroquin is versatile to make gift boxes of her treats to catering larger events.

Marroquin said she has plans to move her business outside of her home and is considering a tea house.

Creston Rotary will have a member-only clothing drive Feb. 19. The club meets at noon the first and third Mondays of the month at Anson's Bar and Grill. The club will not meet Jan. 1.