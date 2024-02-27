Crestview Cougar Cubs Preschool recognized as a quality learning and development program

ASHLAND — In recognition of a commitment to quality and dedication to the education and development of children, Crestview Cougar Cubs Preschool has received a Five-Star Step Up To Quality Award from the state of Ohio.

Step Up to Quality is Ohio’s rating system for early learning and development programs. Participating programs can earn a one-star to five-star rating.

A program with five stars:

Uses child assessment results to plan activities that best support learning and development goals for each child.

Share assessment results and create goals for children.

Develops plans to support children as they transition to a new classroom or educational setting.

Works with other organizations and businesses within the community to support children and their families.

Uses input from families and community partners to inform the program’s continuous improvement process.

Continues to participate in professional development opportunities.

Maintains standards that are monitored by the state of Ohio to ensure that the highest level of care and learning is being provided for every child within the program.

More: Ashland County schools score well on state report cards: How did each district perform?

"In just one year, our exceptional preschool staff has collaboratively created an exceptional learning environment, earning the state's highest five-star rating," Crestview Superintendent Jim Grubbs said. "Their dedication, passion and relentless efforts have not only met but surpassed expectations. Building upon the foundation laid by the previous preschool staff our team has seamlessly elevated the preschool experience, creating a journey of continuous improvement."

Grubbs said this accomplishment would not have been possible without the dedication of the preschool teachers Allison Grau and Carissa Whitmer along with the support of their classroom assistants, Ellen Ramsay and Marsha Chronister. Also recognized are Becky Hartsel, the current preschool director, along with former Director Toni Zehe.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Crestview Cougar Cubs Preschool earns Ohio Step Up To Quality Award