Crestview crossing guard pulls student to safety seconds before truck speeds through crosswalk

CRESTVIEW — The quick reaction of a school crossing guard saved a student’s life Wednesday morning after a truck blew through an intersection where the student was crossing.

The Crestview Police Department’s school crossing guards Mackenzie Holliday and Eric Marshall man a portion of State Road 85 each morning and afternoon for those walking to and from a local elementary school, according to a CPD news release.

About 8 a.m. Wednesday, a pickup truck can be seen on video surveillance speeding past the two crossing guards as a young girl crosses the street on her bicycle.

Traffic had been stopped and the truck was not in the line of sight when the guards gave the student the go-ahead to cross, Holliday said in the release. In the video, She can be seen stopping the young girl and pulling her to safety.

“Everything happened so fast, but I can honestly say that in that split second my mind was focused on her without even realizing,” she said. “I have a daughter her age and all I could think about was what would I want someone to do to protect my child.”

The crossing guard program is a long-standing practice in the community, and was initially run by police officers. In 2016, the program was changed to allow civilians to participate in the program under the direction of the Police Department.

“Holliday has been a part of the unit for a month now, and it’s the training and support from the Police Department that she has received that continues to instill the importance of always staying alert,” the release said.

In a Facebook post regarding the incident, the CPD said there is "zero tolerance" for people who commit violations in school zones. Police have identified the driver involved, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Crestview crossing guard saves child nearly hit by truck in crosswalk