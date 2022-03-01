Crestview Exploration Inc. Announces CEO Chris Wensley to Join the Board

Calgary, Canada – TheNewswire - March 1, 2022 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE:CRS), (Frankfurt:CE7) (“Crestview” or the “Company”) announces the addition of Chris Wensley, CEO of Crestview, to the Board of Directors.

“Teamwork, collaboration, and common purpose are qualities that best describe the management team at Crestview Exploration Inc. We are working diligently and enthusiastically to fulfill our mandate – to build a meaningful presence in our areas of exploration and to add value for our shareholders. I am pleased, excited, and privileged to join and to serve on Crestview’s highly motivated board of directors. This integration further enhances our efforts to meet our objectives.” Commented Chris Wensley, CEO

“We are excited to add Chris to our Board. Chris brings a deep conviction and commitment to Crestview. His inspiring leadership will motivate and strengthen our team.” said James Dimitrios, chairman of the board.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is a technology driven, well-funded and experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. Crestview’s projects - Rock Creek, Divide, and Castile Mountain are situated in the Tuscarora Mountains of northern Elko County, Nevada. The company’s Tuscarora properties combined comprise a total of 101 unpatented lode mining claims, with 74 claims at Rock Creek, 19 claims at Divide, and 8 claims at Castile Mountain. The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 35 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine.

For further information please contact:

Christopher Wensley, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1(778) 887-3900

Email: ir@crestviewexploration.com

www.crestviewexploration.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed “forward-looking information” under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address acquisition of the Property and future work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company’s due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company’s public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

