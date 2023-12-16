Crestview Local Schools has multiple job opportunities

Crestview Local Schools has multiple opportunities for people seeking employment.

Crestview Local Schools is in the eastern part of Richland County and northwest part of Ashland County, northwest of Ashland. Among the townships and municipalities that are part of the district are the villages of Savannah and Bailey Lakes as well as Weller Township, Butler Township, some of Clear Creek Township, and the southern parts of Blooming Grove Township. There are approximately 946 students in the district.

Here is a list of the employment opportunities within the Crestview Local Schools district.

Bus Driver Regular Route: Minimum qualifications for the role are that the candidate must have a valid Ohio BMV driver's license for at least two years and meet local board policy age requirements. The candidate must also pass an annual physical examination as well as drug and alcohol test. They need to pass a BCI and FBI background screening and has a high school diploma or GED.

Preferred qualifications (or the candidate is willing to obtain) are a CDL Class B license with school bus driver endorsement. The candidate should have pre-service and in-service training resulting in ODE certificiation and school bus driver certification.

Compensation is based on appropriate placement. Contracts are effective with the 2023-2024 school year with starting pay being $18.81 per hour. The 179-day contact will have four hours per day with other opportunities such a extracurricular trips. The position also has health benefits, dental and life insurance. Here is more information on the position and how to apply.

Custodial Personnel Evening Shift: Responsible for maintaining appearance, cleanliness, and safety of the building. Minimum qualifications include high school diploma or GED; knowledge of cleaning, electrical, plumbing, heating, mechanical and general maintenance duties; knowledge of appropriate safety procedures; and successfully passing an BCI and FBI background screening.

Full time candidates will start at $16.47 per hour plus shift differential of $0.21 per hour. Here are more details plus instructions on how to apply.

Other positions available

Other positions that are available include substitute support staff. Areas included are cafeteria, custodial/cleaning, educational aide, library/media aide, playground aide, and secretary. the district is also looking for substitute bus drivers and asks that potential applicants review the driver requirements. CDL training may be provided to qualified applicants.

Those interested in coaching any of the district's sports teams can check out the requirements and apply here.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Crestview Local School job openings: What they are and how to apply