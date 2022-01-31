Crestview man arrested on felony, misdemeanor charges after traffic stop

FORT WALTON BEACH — A Crestview man has been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after he was pulled over by an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputy who later noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Craig Golden, 36, was arrested Sunday after he was pulled over on South Avenue near Fort Walton Beach for a traffic violation.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Golden told the deputy he did not have a valid driver's license.

After noticing the smell of marijuana, the deputy conducted a probable cause search of Golden's vehicle. During the search, the deputy found a lockbox with about 15 grams of methamphetamine and jeweler's bags, a shopping bag with suspected spice and a digital scale in a candy bag, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy also found a black pipe "zip"-style shotgun behind the passenger's seat within Golden's reach.

A check showed Golden had 46 past felony charges and is a registered sex offender who had not provided information as required as to his new vehicle, a 2013 Jaguar he said was gifted to him.

Golden told the deputy he found the "zip" gun in his yard and did not know what it was.

After being taken to the Okaloosa County Jail and being warned about trying to smuggle in contraband, the deputy found a gram bag of suspected marijuana on the back seat of the patrol car.

Golden was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; sex offender violation-failure to report a change in vehicle owner owner ownership; smuggling contraband into a detention facility; and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Florida man arrested after deputy finds drugs, shotgun in vehicle