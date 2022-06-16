Crestview man who beat, choked mother to death to steal debit card sentenced to life in prison

CRESTVIEW — A 42-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in state prison after choking and beating his mother to death with a hammer so he could steal her debit card.

Okaloosa County Circuit Judge Terrance Ketchel sentenced Joshua Kyle Nunn on Wednesday following his plea to the charges of second-degree murder, grand theft auto and petit theft, State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced in a press release.

Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to the 72-year-old victim’s home on Acorn Drive in Crestview on Jan. 9, where they found her dead and covered in blood on her bed.

Her injuries were consistent with being struck with a blunt object multiple times, according to Nunn’s arrest report.

The victim’s car also was missing from her home when deputies arrived.

A license plate reader deployed by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department located the stolen car as it was passing by Carson Drive and Kiwi Place. Nunn was the driver.

In an interview after his arrest, Nunn told investigators he had killed his mother because “he wanted his debit card as well as her debit card.” He admitted to using a hammer to strike her and told deputies he had choked her with a cord from an alarm clock.

According to his arrest report, Nunn said his mother was saying “I love you” to him during the attack. Nunn had been released from prison just two months before killing her.

Based on his prior record and recent release from prison, he was designated as a prison release reoffender. That means he will serve his mandatory life sentence day-for-day with no early release.

He went to prison May 18, 2009, after being sentenced to 15 years for robbery without a weapon. He was released Nov. 1 of last year after serving 12 years and six months of that sentence.

He had previously served an 18-month prison term between June 2000 and December 2001 and a two-year sentence from March of 2004 to April of 2006. Both of those prison stints were a result of robbery convictions.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Crestview man sentenced to life in prison for murdering mother