Crestview man charged with attempted murder after argument turned to shooting at Coasters

FORT WALTON BEACH — A 39-year-old Crestview man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Saturday after reportedly shooting a person during an argument at a bar.

Michael Alan Ladson is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and firing a weapon in public or on residential property, according to a Fort Walton Beach Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a “shots fired” call at Coasters on Miracle Strip Parkway downtown Saturday night. Security asked Ladson to leave the bar after he got into an argument with the victim outside.

The victim returned to play pool and Ladson reportedly re-entered the business. He then got the attention of the victim, drew a firearm from his waist and fired the weapon, according to police. One round hit the victim’s shoulder.

Security immediately disarmed Ladson and subdued him until officers arrived. He was taken to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he remained Monday under a $1 million bond, according to jail records.

Ladson was convicted of felony burglary of an unoccupied structure and attempted burglary of an unoccupied structure in 2015, according to Okaloosa County court records.

Coasters and The Bevador Room will close nightly at 2 a.m. effective immediately to ensure the safety of staff and guests, the business owners said in a Saturday social media post.

"The situation that transpired last night was an unfortunate and isolated incident," the post said. "Fortunately, our staff rose to the occasion and quickly diffused the situation. Coasters and The Bevador Room will continue to be the place for great drinks, live music and good times. We will not let one bad bean ruin the batch."

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Crestview man arrested for attempted murder after shooting at FWB bar