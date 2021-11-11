Update: Crestview man cleared on rape charges after girls recant story

*Editor's note: The charges against Jason Mobley were dismissed by the State Attorney's Office in November 2021 after the elder of his accusers told authorities she made up a story about being inappropriately touched because she was angry. The younger of the two girls also gave a corroborating statement saying the abuse never happened.

CRESTVIEW — A 44-year-old man was arrested last week for allegedly raping two girls under the age of 12 on the same night, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The report states that on April 14, Jason Eugene Mobley of Crestview entered a room in the middle of the night where both victims were sleeping in a bunk bed.

The victim who was sleeping on the top bunk told deputies Mobley stepped on the ladder to the bed, pulled the covers off of her and then raped her.

The second victim reported that Mobley laid next to her on the bottom bunk and then raped her. The report states that both victims said similar incidents had happened before on multiple occasions.

Mobley was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail the next day on two felony counts of sexual battery on victims under the age of 12. He was released from jail on Friday on a $100,000 bail.

Mobley was employed by the Northwest Florida Daily News and the Crestview News Bulletin for 12 years between 1998 and 2011.

He served as the regional IT director for the Freedom Communications group for some of those years, and in December 2007 was made interim general manager for the Crestview News Bulletin while continuing to serve as IT director.

In March 2008, he took over as general manager and held that position until his employment came to an abrupt end in 2011 following an internal investigation conducted by Freedom Communications' human relations staff. The nature of the investigation was not publicly disclosed.

Mobley's LinkedIn account lists his current job as global higher education lead at Zoom.

Tom McLaughlin contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Update: Crestview man cleared on rape charges after girls recant story