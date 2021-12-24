Crestview man facing multiples felonies for alleged physical and sexual domestic violence

CRESTVIEW — A Crestview man is facing multiple felony domestic violence charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will and physically and sexually assaulting her, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office news release.

Anthony Roca, 37, is charged with offenses that include kidnapping, assault with intent to commit a

felony, battery, aggravated battery, sexual assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The woman told deputies the that Roca sexually battered her, punched her in the face and head, stomped and kicked her, and pulled her around by her hair Thursday morning.

Roca allegedly would not allow the woman to leave and at one point pointe a gun at her head and threatened to kill her, the release said. The woman also said Roca broke her cell phone a couple of weeks ago, preventing her from being able to call 911.

The woman was able to contact law enforcement later that evening, and deputies found her suffering from significant injuries.

Roca denied the accusations and deputies say he uttered, "I did what I had to do to control her," according to the release. He is currently being held without bond in the Okaloosa County Jail.

A resource for individuals facing domestic violence in Okaloosa and Walton counties is available at http://www.owdvcc.org/documents/victim_resources_handbook.pdf.

