Crestview teen charged with felony after making school bomb threat.

CRESTVIEW — On Wednesday, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a Crestview-area teenager with making an electronic threat of a mass shooting/terrorist act where he threatened to blow up a school using C4 explosives.

Due to the defendant's age, the Northwest Florida Daily News will not publish his name. He is 16 years old.

According to an arrest report, a tip was received on Feb. 7 from the FBI: Two juveniles had made a bomb threat in a Snapchat video.

In the video, a person could be heard saying, "Of course we hate school," with another person, who would later be identified as the teen in question, stating that they could bring 20 pounds of C4 explosive to blow up the school before the video ended.

On Tuesday night, the sheriff's office arrested the teen in question and confirmed the voice in the video was his. According to the report, the defendant said that the comments in the video were made jokingly. He said he wanted to continue a social media trend where juveniles posted sarcastic videos that included similar comments.

Once arrested, the teenager was booked in the Okaloosa Regional Juvenile Detention Center, where he awaits a court appearance scheduled for March. 21.

In Florida, making a written or electronic threat to kill, cause bodily harm, or conduct a mass shooting or terrorist act is a second-degree felony that is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Crestview teen arrested after making bomb threat on Snapchat