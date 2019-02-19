Crestwood Equity Partners Delivers High-End Results in Q4

Crestwood Equity Partners' (NYSE: CEQP) turnaround continued during the fourth quarter as its earnings nudged higher while cash flow growth accelerated. That strong finish to 2018 pushed the midstream company's full-year earnings above the high end of its guidance range. The master limited partnership (MLP), meanwhile, expects even faster growth in 2019, fueled by a growing slate of expansion projects.

Drilling down into the results

Metric Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Year-Over-Year Change Adjusted EBITDA $114.1 million $110.9 million 2.9% Distributable cash flow $64.3 million $56.8 million 13.2% Distribution coverage ratio 1.51 times 1.4 times 7.9%

Data source: Crestwood Equity Partners.

Crestwood Equity Partners' solid fourth-quarter showing pushed its full-year adjusted EBITDA up to $420.1 million, which exceeded the high end of its $390 million to $420 million guidance range and was 6% higher than 2017's total. DCF, in the meantime, came in at $223.6 million, which was toward the top end of the company's $195 million to $225 million forecast. While that was slightly below 2017's level, that's mainly because new preferred units were issued toward the end of 2017, which reduced DCF to common unitholders by roughly $30 million. Adjusting for that difference and DCF would have increased 11% year over year.

Driving the company's solid finish to the year were the contributions of two of its three business segments:

Crestwood Equity Partners earnings by segment in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2018. More

Data source: Crestwood Equity Partners. Chart by the author.

Earnings in Crestwood's gathering and processing segment rose 9% year over year thanks to a 16% increase in processing volumes, a 45% surge in produced water volumes, and a 19% decline in operating and maintenance expenses in the Marcellus and Fayetteville regions. Driving the growth was the recent completion of several expansion projects, including the capacity of the company's Bucking Horse gas processing plant in the Powder River Basin, which came on line during the quarter.

Marketing, supply, and logistics earnings, meanwhile, surged 41% versus the year-ago period. Crestwood benefited from regional pipeline project delays, which enabled the company to use its extensive network of trucking, rail, and terminal assets to move natural gas liquids and crude oil from supply basins to demand centers.

Finally, earnings in the storage and transportation segment declined 31% from the year-ago quarter. However, that was due in large part to a $6.7 million one-time payment the company received in the year-ago period. It also experienced a slight decline in natural gas storage and transportation volumes. On a more positive note, volumes at the company's COLT Hub rocketed 142% year over year due to increased production out of the Bakken shale.