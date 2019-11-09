Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant and Bearish

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 7 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH), TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH), and ChipMOS Technologies (Bermuda) Ltd (NASDAQ:IMOS) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that CRESY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a multitude of gauges shareholders put to use to size up their holdings. Two of the less utilized gauges are hedge fund and insider trading signals. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite investment managers can trounce the market by a superb margin (see the details here).

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Now we're going to check out the recent hedge fund action surrounding Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY).

What does smart money think about Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CRESY over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).