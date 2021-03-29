Cresud SACIF y A Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Cresud SACIF y A (NAS:CRESY, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.83 per share and the market cap of $285.7 million, Cresud SACIF y A stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Cresud SACIF y A is shown in the chart below.


Cresud SACIF y A Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Cresud SACIF y A Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Cresud SACIF y A is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 21.2% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Cresud SACIF y A has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.16, which is worse than 78% of the companies in Conglomerates industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Cresud SACIF y A at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Cresud SACIF y A is poor. This is the debt and cash of Cresud SACIF y A over the past years:

Cresud SACIF y A Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Cresud SACIF y A Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Cresud SACIF y A has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.5 billion and earnings of $2.541 a share. Its operating margin is 11.08%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Conglomerates industry. Overall, the profitability of Cresud SACIF y A is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Cresud SACIF y A over the past years:

Cresud SACIF y A Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Cresud SACIF y A Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Cresud SACIF y A is 21.2%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in Conglomerates industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 40.5%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in Conglomerates industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Cresud SACIF y A's ROIC was 1.56, while its WACC came in at 3.56. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Cresud SACIF y A is shown below:

Cresud SACIF y A Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued
Cresud SACIF y A Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

To conclude, Cresud SACIF y A (NAS:CRESY, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 88% of the companies in Conglomerates industry. To learn more about Cresud SACIF y A stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong to reopen pools, beaches as COVID infections ease

    Hong Kong will ease some coronavirus restrictions, the government said on Monday, allowing swimming pools and beaches to open and shortening the quarantine period for some international arrivals to 14 days from 21. Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan told a press briefing that local infections had come down considerably, giving the administration room to relax some measures. Beaches and swimming pools would reopen from April 1, while religious gatherings could resume with maximum capacity of 30%.

  • Photos offer a glimpse at the bloodiest day in Myanmar since protests against the military junta began

    On Saturday, the junta escalated its violent crackdown on protesters, killing at least 114 people across the country in one day.

  • There's zero chance Joe Biden will run in 2024. Why didn't he dodge the question?

    Biden's age has already created enormous pressure on Kamala Harris. Giving her the impossible task of fixing immigration is not likely to help her.

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated - Inch Cape

    The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal, has been freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given is now afloat, Bloomberg News reported.

  • Lil Nas X fires back after taking heat over his exclusive 'Satan Shoe' that contains drops of human blood

    South Dakota's governor slammed the shoe, which is a collaboration with the brand MSCHF, saying, "We are in a fight for the soul of our nation."

  • Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand

    About 3,000 villagers from territory in eastern Myanmar controlled by the Karen ethnic minority fled across the border to Thailand on Sunday after Myanmar military aircraft dropped bombs on a Karen guerrilla position, according to workers for two humanitarian relief agencies. The afternoon bombing on an area on the Salween River in Karen State’s Mutraw district killed two Karen guerrillas and wounded many more, said a member of the Free Burma Rangers, which delivers medical assistance to villagers. Hsa Moo of the Karen Peace Support Network, a civil society group, said the area near the guerrilla position was settled by about 3,000 people, most of whom are believed to have fled across the nearby border to Thailand after the attack.

  • Tankers and container ships, including Cheniere and Shell/BG vessels, are changing course to avoid the Suez Canal logjam

    At least ten tankers and container ships are altering course as the Ever Given vessel remains stuck across the canal.

  • Indonesia bombing: Worshippers wounded in Makassar church attack

    At least 14 people are injured as worshippers leave a Palm Sunday service in Makassar on Sulawesi.

  • Thousands take to the streets again in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup

    After the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 military coup with 114 deaths on Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets in numerous towns again on Monday, determined to show their opposition to the relapse into military rule after a decade of democratic reform. A man was killed and several were wounded when security forces fired in a Yangon neighbourhood, media and a witness said.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • Pope, on Palm Sunday, says devil taking advantage of pandemic

    Pope Francis led Palm Sunday services in an almost empty St. Peter's Basilica because of coronavirus restrictions for the second consecutive year and said the devil is taking advantage of the pandemic. In pre-coronavirus times, Palm Sunday, which marks the start of Holy Week and leads to Easter, tens of thousands of people would pack St. Peter's Square holding olive branches and intricately woven palm fronds in an outdoor ceremony. "The Devil is taking advantage of the crisis to sow distrust, desperation and discord," he said, adding that the pandemic had brought physical, psychological and spiritual suffering.

  • Serial killer on federal death row dies at Indiana hospital

    A convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said. Joseph Edward Duncan died at the medical center near United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, where he was on death row, according to a statement from prosecutors in Riverside County, California. Duncan, 58, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

  • Rep-elect Julia Letlow, whose husband died from COVID-19, is urging Republicans to get vaccinated

    "There is a vaccine that has lifesaving capabilities, I want to encourage everyone to trust it and get the vaccine," Letlow said.

  • Alex Beresford briefly hosts ‘Good Morning Britain’ in place of Piers Morgan

    It was Alex Beresford and co-host Kate Garraway anchoring Good Morning Britain on Friday in the absence of recently-expelled Piers Morgan, per PageSix. Morgan, who recently came under fire for the less-than-flattering remarks he made about Meghan Markle (with whom PageSix mentions he had a “well-documented and complicated relationship”), was fired from his post as host for failing to deliver an apology for his misconduct.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson walked off 'This Is the End' set after refusing to shoot Channing Tatum gimp scene

    The scene in question was one of the movie's most graphic, starring Danny McBride as a cannibal who has Tatum on a leash as his gimp.

  • China and Russia's military arsenal are terrifying in scale - but how would they perform in combat?

    Peel away the euphemisms, and Britain’s Integrated Review of defence and security policy identified two global adversaries: Xi Jinping’s China and Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Both countries have invested heavily in their own military modernisation over the past few decades. But they have different priorities, and present radically different challenges. China has more than doubled its official defence budget over the last decade to 1.355 trillion yuan (£152 billion) for 2021. And analysts estimate it spends far more on defence than it reports publicly. In 2017, President Xi Jinping announced a goal for the People’s Liberation Army to become “world class” with the ability to “fight and win” global wars by 2049. And China has wasted no time boosting its arsenal and capabilities. Besides direct military spending, it has invested heavily in both state-owned and private sector defence companies to acquire new technologies - ringing some alarm bells in the UK and US about the wisdom of partnering with Chinese institutions.

  • Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide was asked to sing 'Danny Boy' for him in 2019, attorney says

    One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's former aides was asked to sing "Danny Boy" for him in 2019, her lawyer told the USA TODAY Network last week.