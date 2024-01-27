Creve Coeur Police vehicle totaled in late-night crash with drunk driver

CREVE COEUR, Mo – In a recent social media post, Creve Coeur police provided details about an incident involving one of their police vehicles and a drunk driver, fortunately resulting in no fatal injuries.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. on January 27, when police were responding to a drunk driving accident on Interstate 270 near Ladue Road. While officers were actively involved in assisting with the initial wreck, a patrol car was parked on the shoulder. This patrol car was struck and totaled by another vehicle.

Authorities report that the car involved in the second collision was operated by an intoxicated driver. The patrol car was rear-ended during the incident, but thankfully, the police officer was not inside the vehicle at the time of impact, leading to no serious injuries.

