Crew of burglars strike overnight at Lincoln Park business on North Side, cops say

Five burglars traveling in a red Hyundai broke the front glass door of a business overnight and stole a laptop and several items before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 1 a.m., thieves burglarized a business in the 2000 block of North Sheffield Avenue. At least five males exited a red sedan and broke the front door before making off with a laptop and several other items, police said.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.