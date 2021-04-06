Crew completes deepest-ever shipwreck dive, captures stunning footage

1 / 4

Crew completes deepest-ever shipwreck dive, captures stunning footage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Monica Danielle
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An expedition by undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic found the wreck of the Fletcher-class destroyer USS Johnston this week below 21,180 feet or 4 miles of water east of Samar Island in the Philippine Sea, the company said in a news release. According to Caladan Oceanic, the underwater operation was the deepest shipwreck dive ever carried out.

The Johnston sank on Oct. 25, 1944, during the Battle off Samar. According to Stripes.com, it was "the central scene of action in the Battle of Leyte Gulf, one of the biggest naval battles ever fought in the attempt to liberate the Philippines from the Imperial Japanese."

The Philippines was first attacked by Japanese forces nine hours after the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 8, 1941. Although the Philippines had a semi-independent government at the time, the United States controlled the island nation and operated several important military bases there.

The U.S. Navy destroyer USS Johnston (DD-557) off Seattle, Washington (USA), on October 27, 1943. Photo credit: U.S. Navy

The USS Johnston was led by Cmdr. Ernest Evans, a Native American from Oklahoma. Of the 327 crew members, he was among the 186 sailors to perish when the vessel went down. According to the U.S. Navy, Evans was severely wounded during the battle, but despite his injuries pressed sailors to continue attacking. He eventually was killed and, according to Navy historians, his body vanished in the chaos of the battle.

Evans subsequently became the first Native American in the Navy to be awarded the Medal of Honor.

Evans at the commissioning ceremony of the destroyer USS Johnston, Seattle, 1943. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/US Navy Photo

Two former U.S. Navy officers funded and carried out the expedition to film the wreck. Parks Stephenson, a retired lieutenant commander and naval historian, served as navigator and mission specialist, Caladan reported.

Retired Navy Cmdr. Victor Vescovo funded the search for the Johnston and personally piloted Limiting Factor, a deep submergence vehicle, to the wreck site during two separate eight-hour dives that Caladan said "constituted the deepest wreck dives, manned or unmanned, in history." The vehicle has no operating-depth limitation, does not require a surface tether and can hold two occupants.

"It was an honor and privilege to be the first people to directly lay eyes on her since she went down 76 years ago. At 6,000+ meters, there is little oxygen, so things don't deteriorate like they do in shallower waters." Vescovo said on Twitter.

Water temperature also plays a significant role in the decay rate of a shipwreck. According to Study.com, "higher temperature water means the water molecules have higher kinetic energy, which is the energy of motion."

Higher water temperatures mean that more molecular energy is foisted upon the shipwreck, accelerating the rate of decay. But as the water gets deeper, kinetic energy is inhibited.

"From the surface to around 10 meters down, the water temperature stays roughly constant," Study.com points out. "Temperature decreases rapidly for the next 5 meters, and then stays roughly consistent to depths greater than 50 meters," or about 150 feet. "This tells us the deeper the wreck, the slower it decays based on the temperature factor alone."

Since the USS Johnston wreck sits so deep in the ocean, lower water temperatures likely played a role in keeping it from decaying more than it has over the past 76 years.

Vescovo has held ongoing discussions with Navy Heritage and History Command (NHHC) about investigation of the wreck and the protocols for not only preserving it but respecting it as the final resting place for many of its crew.

Rear Admiral Samuel Cox, director of Naval History and curator for the Navy said in a statement, "I deeply appreciate that Commander Vescovo and his team exhibited such great care and respect during the survey of the ship, the last resting place of her valiant crew. Three other heroic ships lost in that desperate battle have yet to be found."

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

Recommended Stories

  • Economic Diagnosis After 1 Year of COVID-19: 6 Stock Picks

    Let us examine the health of the U.S. economy this World Health Day and bring to investors' attention the key developments and some solid picks for a robust investment portfolio.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Intercontinental Exchange, Nasdaq, MarketAxess Holdings, Cboe Global Markets and OTC Markets Group

    Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Intercontinental Exchange, Nasdaq, MarketAxess Holdings, Cboe Global Markets and OTC Markets Group

  • Buy These 5 Low Leverage Stocks to Keep Debt Woes at Bay

    An investor should choose stocks with low debt levels since a high degree of financial leverage means heavy interest payments. You may buy HRI, NX, NUE, TITN and DECK.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Inside Trump's stable of lawyers

    And Biden shifts the vaccine goalposts again.

  • Greece rolls out free self-testing kits for COVID-19

    Kits for self-administered coronavirus tests began arriving in Greek pharmacies Wednesday, with each resident entitled to one free of charge per week as part of efforts to tackle a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Priority for the home tests is initially being given to teachers and high school students aged 16-18, as authorities contemplate reopening schools, at least for certain grades. Only special education schools have remained open throughout.

  • 5 Stocks With High Earnings Yield for Superior Returns

    Check out high earnings yield stocks including AA, USAK, GIII, MU and MRNA for a standout portfolio.

  • Finnish nurse squeezes extra vaccine doses with air-bubble technique

    Finnish nurse Sari Roos is teaching her colleagues a vaccination technique that enables her to squeeze more doses out of COVID-19 vaccine vials, helping to stretch scarce supplies and ensure more people can be inoculated. Her air-bubble trick makes it possible to extract an elusive seventh dose from vials of the vaccine from Pfizer - one more than the six approved by Europe's health regulator that can normally only be drawn with a special needle and syringe. Such "low-dead-space" shot utensils are in short supply, making Roos' trick all the more valuable as countries seek to protect people against new, more infectious coronavirus strains that are spreading a third wave of infection.

  • Capitol Rioters Face the Consequences of Their 'Selfie Sabotage'

    WASHINGTON — On Jan. 6, Joe Biggs, a former Army staff sergeant turned Proud Boys lieutenant, led the far-right group to the Capitol from the Washington Monument, charged over the wreckage of police barricades, pulled down another barrier, faced off with the police and then filmed himself. “We’ve just taken the Capitol!” Biggs shouted to the world. All that was laid out in court documents, but it was also in plain view. Biggs, indicted last month on charges that included conspiracy and destruction of government property, potentially faces decades in prison for his role in the Capitol riot. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times He has himself to blame. Like other Proud Boys, he helped document the prosecution's case. “Wanting to show how smart they are, they’ve basically outlined the charges against them,” said Grant Fredericks, a forensic video analyst in Seattle who examined the online evidence against Biggs and Proud Boys facing similar charges. The Justice Department predicted last month that the Capitol attack investigation and prosecution would be one of the largest in American history. In Biggs’ case, prosecutors are relying heavily on private communications obtained through search warrants. But the government is also reviewing records from 1,600 electronic devices and more than 210,000 tips, “of which a substantial portion include video, photo and social media,” the Justice Department said. Many of the tips came from independent and amateur investigators combing through gigabytes of material from social media. On one Facebook page, a man posted a selfie with the caption, “I just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol.” Biggs might have been equally aware of his behavior at the time. A clip from inside the Capitol features him belatedly donning a mask, apparently to obscure his identity, only to pull it down and exclaim, “This is awesome!” The Proud Boys, a self-described “Western chauvinist” group, has a history of violent street clashes with left-wing anti-fascist protesters but not a lot of legal acumen. “There’s a lot of bravado, but not a lot of forward thinking,” said Fredericks, who was not involved in the investigation. He compared Biggs and his group with “people who get face tattoos,” another activity that might have seemed like a good idea at the time. By now, the footage from the Capitol has become familiar. Rioters filmed themselves and one another fighting with law enforcement, destroying property, looting offices and smashing news media equipment. One of them, Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez, stored photographs and video of himself inside the Capitol in a folder on his laptop with the misspelled title “Captiol Storming,” according to court documents. Gonzalez’s extensive collection included a video of himself in the Capitol Rotunda, yelling “Time to smoke weed in here!” Then he made good on his entreaty: “Here it is, me blazing up at the Capitol. Mary Jane.” Biggs, a podcaster and self-described former reporter for Alex Jones’ Infowars, appears to have realized the mistake of those ways: He surrendered to the authorities after he “learned of a video showing him inside the Capitol,” his lawyer, John Daniel Hull, said in a court filing. Hull declined to comment. Biggs did not respond to a request for an interview. As the cases against the rioters inch forward, some judges propose banning them from social media. One defendant’s lawyer argued for it: “If it weren’t for social media, she wouldn’t even be a defendant,” Charles Peruto, a lawyer for Gina Bisignano, an aesthetician in Beverly Hills, California, who was filmed at the Capitol riot, told the Los Angeles Times. Prosecutors cited Biggs’ social media posts from before Jan. 6 in a motion last week to revoke his pretrial release and jail him. In one post, two days after the presidential election, Biggs wrote that it was time for “war,” using an expletive. The government says Biggs’ pre-riot posts “show a discernible trend: declaring the election results to be fraudulent; encouraging others to ‘fight’ to overcome the alleged fraud; and encouraging his followers to assist him in fighting the alleged fraud, including by donating funds and equipment to their effort.” Biggs announced the Proud Boys’ plans to come to Washington on Jan. 6 on the social network Parler on Dec. 29. “We will be blending in as one of you. You won’t see us,” he posted, adding, “Jan 6th is gonna be epic.” Biggs’ activities that day were chronicled at length by himself and others. His walk from the Washington Monument was filmed by Eddie Block, a Proud Boy on a motorized scooter who rolled behind and identified Biggs and others in his commentary. Biggs appeared repeatedly in photographs and recorded himself ascending the Capitol steps. It was a long, circuitous road that brought him to that point. Biggs, 37, also known as Rambo, was a DJ in Florida, “running around popping ecstasy in the nightclubs all the time dancing” before joining the military in 2007, he has said in his broadcasts. He was deployed to Iraq for a year, and then to Afghanistan. He made his news media debut after leaving active service in 2012. In 2008, Michael Hastings, a reporter embedded with Biggs’ unit in Afghanistan, encouraged him to pursue an on-camera news media role upon his return to the United States, Biggs has said. Before Hastings died in a car crash in 2013, he wrote a profile of Gen. Stanley McChrystal for Rolling Stone that ended the general’s military career. Biggs’ break came after he fueled conspiracy theories around Hastings’ death. Jones invited him onto Infowars, the far-right, conspiracy-mongering radio and online show. Biggs joined Infowars in 2014, traveling to racial justice demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, the next year and to the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in Oregon by armed far-right extremists in 2016. Accompanying Jones to the 2016 Republican National Convention, Biggs got into a fracas with communist protesters, including one who burned an American flag. He and another Infowars associate claimed they had been burned trying to put out the fire. In a profanity-laced video titled “Joe ‘Rambo’ Biggs: Commie Crushing Crusader!” Biggs said he had “jumped over” the “cops,” ripped the protester’s shirt off and gave him a “pounding.” Yet the police charged the protester, Gregory “Joey” Johnson, with misdemeanor assault. When Johnson’s lawyers saw the videos with Biggs’ claims, they demanded that the assault charges against Johnson be dropped, which they were. Johnson sued the city of Cleveland and its police, saying that they had violated his First Amendment rights. He received a $225,000 settlement. Biggs left Infowars in late 2016. He bounced around, at one point selling profane T-shirts online, then broadcast for a pro-Trump online channel called Right Side Broadcasting Network. He met Proud Boys leaders through his Infowars contacts, including Roger Stone, the Trump adviser and Infowars regular. Biggs helped lead Proud Boys rallies in Portland, Oregon, in 2019 and 2020. He recorded a rambling interview with a Proud Boy known as Bobby Pickles that posted three days before the Capitol attack. “Dude, when I was deployed, I didn’t care about politics because I don’t have time for that. But now that I’m out and I’ve done my time there, now I can focus 100% on this,” Biggs said, denouncing social media, especially Facebook: “I mean, the fact that we’ve been brainwashed into putting all of our information on the internet and just to allow that to be out there?” He also complained that he was unable to get a job because of his social media history. Biggs’ lawyers are citing his online activity in trying to keep him out of jail. “Biggs regularly satisfied FBI personnel with his answers” when agents asked him “what Biggs meant by something politically or culturally provocative he had said on the air or on social media concerning a national issue, political parties, the Proud Boys, antifa or other groups,” his lawyer wrote in a court motion opposing the government’s filing to revoke his pretrial release. “On Jan. 6, this defendant did not ‘storm’ anything,” the filing says. “Except for ‘This is awesome,’ there is no record he said anything once inside that building.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Faith leaders call for elimination of Senate filibuster

    A coalition of faith leaders and activists on Monday demanded the elimination of the Senate filibuster, wading into a crucial debate in Washington with a 50-50 Senate and President Joe Biden eyeing ambitious legislation on expanding voting rights, stemming gun violence and other proposals that face opposition from Republicans. Led by prominent progressive pastor the Rev. William Barber and other ministers, the group spoke out against the arcane procedural tactic, which enables a single senator to halt action or votes.

  • Woman shot in head during drive-by shooting in Hanford

    Police say the woman was a passenger in a car when she was shot in the head.

  • Sharon Cohen, much-honored AP national writer, dead at 68

    Sharon Cohen, a matchless reporter who told American stories with great skill and compassion over more than four decades at The Associated Press, died Monday at her Chicago home. From her base in Chicago, she unreeled an array of stories about the triumphs and tragedies of people both ordinary and extraordinary. There was the story of Vashti Risdall, the foster mother of 162 children who retired at age 96 only because her 74-year-old daughter insisted.

  • California reports third-driest year on record

    A snow survey in California revealed that the state only received about 50% of its average precipitation during the 2021 water year, tying it for its third-driest on record. The snow survey, which is conducted annually by the Department of Water Resources (DWR), records precipitation for the water year, which extends from October to March. The survey recorded a snow depth of 49.5 inches and a snow water equivalent, which measures the amount of water contained within the snowpack, of 21 inches, on April 1. April 1 is typically when snowpack is at its deepest in the state and has the highest snow water equivalent. "With below-average precipitation statewide, California's reservoirs continue to show the impacts due to dry conditions," Sean De Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, said. This year's water season tied for third-driest on record with the 2014 season. The second-driest year on record was 1924, and the driest on record was 1977, when an area of high pressure parked off the West Coast and deflected storms away from California and instead pushed them into the Pacific Northwest. Precipitation during the 1977 water year was less than 35% of average, according to a report from the comptroller general of the United States. Lake Shasta, the largest surface-level reservoir in the state of. California, recorded just 65% of what is considered average in terms of precipitation this year. (California Department of Water Resources) Lake Shasta, California's largest surface-level reservoir, recorded 65% of what is considered average. Lake Oroville, the largest reservoir within the State Water Project, a 700-mile-long water storage and delivery system, is at 53% of average. The State Water Project supplies water for over 27 million people and irrigates about 750,000 acres of farmland. Statewide, De Guzman said the largest reservoirs are holding around half of their total capacity. When current snowpack melts, reservoirs in the state are still only expected to be filled up to 58% of average capacity. Lake Oroville, located in Butte County in Northern California, is the largest reservoir in the state's 700-mile-long State Water Project. Lake Oroville is currently holding 53% of average precipitation. (California Department of Water Resources) AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Smerbeck said the La Niña weather pattern this year steered storms north of California, leaving the state with less precipitation. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP La Niña occurs when the central and/or eastern equatorial Pacific cools down on the surface while the western equatorial Pacific warms up on the surface. The phenomenon results in changes to surface and upper-atmosphere wind patterns that drive air masses around the Earth. This year, moisture and storms were driven north of California, hitting the Pacific Northwest with plenty of precipitation and leaving California without much at all. "One thing we noticed about this La Niña this year was a large ridge of high pressure over the northern Pacific that steered storms mostly to the north of California," Smerbeck explained. "The Pacific Northwest did well with precipitation, but farther south these storms dried out across California." According to Smerbeck, a dry water season in California can allow for fire season to begin earlier in the year as temperatures rise with less water available to evaporate, resulting in drier vegetation. "Our long-range team is very concerned about an extreme fire season across Northern California," Smerbeck said. "However, being that this is the second dry year in a row, the chances of 'whiplash' is less." Whiplash occurs when a wet season allows a lot of vegetation to grow, followed by a dry season, where the vegetation can dry out and serve as fuel for wildfires. The DWR conducts its fourth manual snow survey at Phillips Station snow course in El Dorado County on April 1, 2021 (California Department of Water Resources) Meaningful rain isn't likely to arrive across the state through next week, and just a little precipitation may arrive the week after that, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel. The state is "running out of time" for chances of significant rainfall, he added. "Average rainfall during May is under an inch pretty much everywhere in the state," Samuhel said, adding that the one exception is across northwestern parts of the state. As the season transitions from spring into summer, the jet steam begins to weaken, and it becomes difficult for tropical moisture to be drawn northward into the region in order to fuel rainfall. A large pool of colder-than-normal water that has developed off the California coast will further act to limit the moisture that any weather systems can tap into for the remainder of spring. The next good chance for rain across southern and central portions of California may not be until the middle or latter part of the North American Monsoon Season, which begins on June 15 and ends on Sept. 30, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok. "There is no doubt California is in a critically dry year. State agencies, water suppliers and Californians are more prepared than ever to adapt to dry conditions and meet the challenges that may be ahead," Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement. According to the DWR, the state of California is much better prepared for drought now than it once was. Following a drought extending from 2012-2016, the state enacted programs focused on water conservation to make the most of what it has in a given year. This year, The DWR expects to be able to deliver 5% of requested supplies to the State Water Project allocation, which is down from the 10% that was initially planned for. "With climate change impacting how precipitation falls in California, ongoing water efficiency and long-term efforts like recycling water, capturing stormwater, and planting water-friendly landscapes are essential to securing California's water future," Nemeth said. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Ever seen a ‘snow snail?’ Odd formation in Yellowstone caused by weather phenomenon

    The formation is nearly impossible to replicate, weather experts said.

  • "Repeal The Authorization For Use Of Military Force" - Sen. Duckworth On Iraq & Afghanistan

    Senator Tammy Duckworth talks about why she decided to become a helicopter pilot and shares her perspective on America's military responsibilities in Iraq and Afghanistan. Her new memoir, "Every Day Is A Gift," is available now. #Colbert #SenatorDuckworth #TammyDuckworth

  • The deepest shipwreck ever found has been confirmed as a US warship sunk in a pivotal World War II battle

    The wreck of US Navy destroyer USS Johnston has been found under 21,180 feet of water off the coast of the Philippine island of Samar.

  • Questions raised after clinic opens vaccinations to people 18 and over

    Boston Medical Center is facing questions after residents 18 and over given access to COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.

  • 'Irreplaceable' 1,000-year-old Native American rock carvings vandalized in Georgia's Chattahoochee National Forest

    Over a hundred rock carvings, or petroglyphs, in the forest's Track Rock Gap were created by Creek and Cherokee people more than 1,000 years ago.

  • Bibi Trial: ‘Shish-Kebab’ Was Code for PM’s On-Demand Positive Press Orders

    JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty ImagesAccused of coordinating a quid-pro-quo arrangement with major Israeli news site Walla News, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was nicknamed “Kim Jong Un” by staffers, and his on-demand orders for positive news coverage were referred to as “shish-kebabs,” according to the Walla News CEO who testified at Netanyahu’s corruption trial this week.In court, the State of Israel has alleged that Netanyahu had desperately tried to take control of Walla News, the country’s most important news portal and its go-to site for political exposés and gossipy bombshells.In the dramatic opening arguments of the evidentiary phase of Netanyahu’s trial—in which he stands accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust—Chief Prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari contended that the prime minister, Defendant Number One, had “abused the power of his office to grant illegal favors and further his personal interests” with major media outlets.Bibi’s Trumpian Election Freakout Has Experts WorriedSpecifically, the state claims that Netanyahu fired his minister of communications and the ministry’s director general to satisfy tycoons Iris and Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholders of Bezeq—Walla’s parent company and Israel’s largest communications company—who have also been charged with bribery.Netanyahu was indicted on three counts last year, each relating to quid pro quos involving accusations that he received positive coverage or costly gifts in exchange for favors.“The relationship between Netanyahu and the co-defendants became currency, something that could be traded,” Ben-Ari told the court. “This currency could distort a public servant’s judgment.”With Walla’s disgraced leadership nearby, Netanyahu tilted his head to the left and stared directly at Ben-Ari from the far end of a courtroom, which was specially designed to conform to the security requirements of a sitting prime minister and COVID social distancing.On the witness stand, former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua described a management fracas in which he lost editor after editor after they grasped that they had become mere pawns in a grand plan engineered by Netanyahu, who denies all charges.Yeshua said that before leaving the outlet, top Walla News figure Yinon Magal had asked Yeshua, “What is this disgrace we are doing here?”—and threatened to go directly to Netanyahu to demand he drop the constant stream of requests to tilt coverage.A few tidbits emanated from the testimony, which has been hotly anticipated in Israel. Inside the Walla newsroom, orders from the prime minister’s office were referred to as “shish-kebab,” Yeshua said, “because articles had to be prepared to order.”The staff nicknamed Netanyahu “Kim,” an homage to North Korean strongman Kim Jong Un, or “the big guy.” Sara Netanyahu was called Ri Sol-ju, after Kim’s wife.Yeshua said he faced daily abuse from Netanyahu emissaries, and detailed a pandemonium orchestrated by the Eloviches, who are accused of subverting their news site to gain regulatory relief for Bezeq from Netanyahu. At one juncture, Yeshua said, Shaul Elovitch demanded he “take that article down immediately, because [Netanyahu] has to sign something for me this week.”Israeli prosecutors claim that Bezeq and the Elovitches benefited to the tune of $500 million in exchange for providing Netanyahu the coverage he desired.No recording devices were permitted in the courtroom, and Netanyahu didn’t hear the testimony. The Jerusalem’s District Court excused him after Ben-Ari’s opening statement.Before he left, Chief Judge Rivka Feldman-Friedman told attendees, including the prime minister, that “you’ll get used to hearing my voice.” Yeshua is the first of more than 300 witnesses, and the trial is expected to last several years.Netanyahu Could Be Ousted Within Weeks After Falling Just Short in Israel’s ElectionNetanyahu is fighting for his political life after a fourth inconclusive election, and he did not like what he heard in the first few days of the trial. In a fiery declaration streamed live from his official residence, he accused Israel’s police and judiciary of perpetrating a coup d’etat to oust him from power.“Today I heard some elevated words about ‘abuse of power,’” he said, in a broadside aimed at Ben-Ari, who he singled out by name. “What hypocrisy! The entire process against me has been colored by the heavy-handed abuse of the powers of… the prosecution.”Netanyahu claims that the investigations into his behavior and the legal prosecution constitute an illegitimate power grab—a position rejected by the court.“It’s a witch hunt,” Netanyahu continued. “They didn’t investigate a crime, they didn’t look for any crime; they hunted a man, they hunted me.”He went on: “This is how they try to overthrow a powerful right-wing prime minister… this is what an attempted coup looks like. What is happening is an effort to trample democracy, over and over again. They are attempting to annul the will of the electorate.”Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz tweeted that Netanyahu’s address proved he was unfit to serve. “He is the one who is trying to carry out a coup d’etat. His attack against the Prosecution was intended for one purpose — to delegitimize the outcome of the trial and attempt to gain unlimited power. I call on all factions to unite and find a way to replace him.”In a statement, justice ministry officials said Netanyahu’s attack against Ben-Ari, who has required police protection since Netanyahu and his son, Yair, began directing public attacks against her, came close to “witness intimidation.”The Israeli electorate, meanwhile, appears unresponsive to Netanyahu’s will. In last month’s election, Netanyahu’s Likud failed to win a workable parliamentary majority, leading to the country’s fourth stalemate in two years. Israeli law obliges the president to name a candidate to form a coalition government, but Netanyahu appears to have little chance of gaining a parliamentary majority in the 28-day-window granted to him.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Arkansas' anti-trans bill becomes law, banning treatment for trans youth, after the state legislature overrode Gov. Hutchinson's veto

    It is now a felony for doctors to provide care to trans youth in Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed the bill, calling it "overboard" and "extreme."