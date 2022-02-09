Crew of crooks beat and threaten victims around Bronx NYCHA complex in ongoing spree

It’s open season on residents of the Bronx’s Patterson Houses.

A violent robbery crew has been preying on residents in an around the Mott Haven NYCHA complex since December, police said Wednesday. The callous crew has been linked to at least eight muggings.

The masked bandits — seven in all — strike during the late night and early morning hours and have gotten away with nearly $6,000 in cash and electronics from their victims, including a $1,000 e-bike, cops said.

The victims, all men between 21 and 64 years old, were jumped and beaten, or threatened with violence, before they were robbed. Only once did one of the crooks pull a weapon — a sharp blade, police said.

The spree began about 2:10 a.m. Dec. 6 when the crooks jumped a 64-year-old man on E. 140th St. near Alexander Ave., about a block from the Patterson Houses. One of the muggers punched the victim in the face, knocking him onto the sidewalk, before rifling through his pockets and robbing him of $120.

Six days later, the crew attacked a 48-year-old man inside the development near Morris Ave. at 6 a.m., taking his cellphone, pricey headphones and $200 cash — an $820 haul.

On Dec. 22, the crooks jumped a 49-year-old man from behind on E. 146th St. and Cortland Ave., a block away from the Patterson Houses. The muggers punched him in the face and demanded his money before ripping his jacket open and taking $1,700 in cash.

On Dec. 28, the bandits grabbed the e-bike and $400 cash from a 37-year-old victim in front of the Patterson Houses.

On Dec. 31 on Willis Ave. about a block from the Patterson Houses, two crooks approached a 21-year-old man from behind and one of them brandished a blade. They snatched the victim’s backpack containing his keys, financial documents and $50 cash.

On Jan. 1, near E. 141st St. and Third Ave., three crooks attacked a 41-year-old man victim from behind, kicking him. They snatched victim’s wallet containing his ID, a debit card and $600 cash.

In the most recent incident, four muggers punched a 48-year-old victim multiple times on E. 148th St. and College Ave., grabbing his cellphone and wallet containing his ID, a debit card, credit card and $70 cash.

None of the victims suffered serious injuries, cops said. Several victims were taken to Lincoln Hospital, which is just a few blocks from the Patterson Houses.

While the robberies all took place either in or just outside the Patterson Houses, it’s not clear if the muggers live in the area, police sources said.

Mott Haven’s 40th Precinct has seen a 22% in robberies since the beginning of the year. As of Feb. 6, cops were investigating 43 robberies in the area compared to 35 reported by this time last year.

Shootings in the area have dropped by half, from six last year to three so far this.

Cops released surveillance images of four of the suspects in the hopes someone recognizes them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.