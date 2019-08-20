Is Crew Energy (TSE:CR) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Crew Energy

How Much Debt Does Crew Energy Carry?

As you can see below, Crew Energy had CA$343.8m of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had CA$12.0m in cash, and so its net debt is CA$331.8m.

TSX:CR Historical Debt, August 20th 2019 More

A Look At Crew Energy's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Crew Energy had liabilities of CA$35.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of CA$493.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CA$12.0m and CA$26.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling CA$490.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CA$94.1m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Crew Energy would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Even though Crew Energy's debt is only 2.5, its interest cover is really very low at 2.4. In large part that's it has so much depreciation and amortisation. While companies often boast that these charges are non-cash, most such businesses will therefore require ongoing investment (that is not expensed.) In any case, it's safe to say the company has meaningful debt. One redeeming factor for Crew Energy is that it turned last year's EBIT loss into a gain of CA$57m, over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Crew Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.