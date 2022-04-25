Crew of first private flight to ISS heads back to Earth

Reuters

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he discussed with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan the need for the immediate evacuation of civilians from the mostly Russian-occupied port city of Mariupol. He said the two spoke, on the eve of the Turkish president's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, about the Mariupol evacuation, including the surrounded but Ukrainian-held Azovstal factory. "I stressed the need for immediate evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, including Azovstal, and immediate exchange of blocked troops," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.