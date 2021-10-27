Crew member posts haunting ‘Rust’ photo showing Halyna Hutchins in church before fatal shooting

A haunting new image posted to social media by a “Rust” crew member shows cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in the church where she was fatally shot by a prop gun fired by star Alec Baldwin last week.

The photo shows the church on the New Mexico set of the movie where Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot in the chest and director Joel Souza was wounded in the shoulder. Hutchins is seen standing in front of Baldwin next to the camera.

The photo was shared on Facebook on Oct. 22 by crew member Serge Svetnoy, who wrote in a separate Facebook post on Sunday that he was on set when Hutchins was killed. NBC News has not verified his statements.

Svetnoy wrote in his Facebook post on Sunday that he was "standing shoulder-to-shoulder" with Hutchins when she was shot and that her death was a result of "unprofessionalism," among other factors.

"I was holding her in my arms while she was dying," he wrote. "Her blood was on my hands."

NBC News has not been able to independently corroborate those details.

Santa Fe County district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told The New York Times on Tuesday that she has not ruled out bringing criminal charges and that "everything is on table."

Her statement comes as details from the set of "Rust" paint a picture of a production in disarray. A veteran prop master explained on TODAY Tuesday why he turned down a job on the film due to his safety concerns.

NBC News has viewed behind-the-scenes video showing armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed handing multiple guns to Baldwin days before the tragedy. At one point, Baldwin pulls a gun from his holster and aims it offscreen during rehearsal, telling the crew he's ready to film.

In a separate scene, another actor hands a long gun to the movie's 15-year-old star, Brady Noon. One expert said that for him that raised red flags.

"There are two people on the set that handle the guns," armorer expert Bill Davis told Miguel Almaguer on TODAY Wednesday. "Me, the armorer, and the actor, that’s it. Nobody else has control of those guns, nobody ever at any time."

Baldwin was given the gun by assistant director Dave Halls, who grabbed one of three prop guns set up by the armorer off a cart left outside the structure due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to a search warrant affidavit by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Legal experts say Halls and Gutierrez-Reed could face criminal charges, but authorities have not yet characterized the case as a death investigation or a criminal investigation. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference on Wednesday in which it's expected to share more details.

It's unclear if the fatal shot was a blank or a live round that experts say should have never been on the set.

"If a real live bullet was in that gun, it is because someone has made a terrible mistake," former federal prosecutor Francie Hakes said on TODAY Wednesday.