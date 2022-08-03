Crew takes ‘entire roof’ off wrong Overland Park home — then vanishes, homeowner says

A crew of contractors “tore the entire roof off” a Kansas home before disappearing — as they were at the wrong place, according to the homeowner.

The Overland Park man believes the workers left “when they realized it was the wrong house.” He took to Nextdoor and Facebook in hopes of finding out who was actually supposed to get their roof replaced the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 2.

In the meantime, Steve Kornspan says he has contacted police and his insurance company. He also now has his own roofer working on his home.

A public information officer with the Overland Park Police Department confirmed Kornspan filed a report the same day.

“Right now we’re looking at this as a civil matter,” Officer John Lacy told McClatchy News. “We’re not looking at this as a criminal matter because this was a mistake that they made. They were supposed to get another home and were supposed to rip up that roof but they got the addresses switched.”

Police are unsure if there was damage to the inside of the home, but rain is expected to hit Aug. 3.

McClatchy News reached out to Kornspan for additional information on Aug. 3 and was awaiting a response.

Overland Park is about 10 miles southwest of downtown Kansas City.

