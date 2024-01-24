Crew tied to $500,000 in burglaries across three states caught in Georgia, cops say

A string of burglaries across three states ended with multiple arrests in Georgia, police say.

Officers got a call Thursday, Jan. 18, about a burglary on Riverview Drive in Cobb County, police said in a Jan. 23 news release.

Cobb County investigators said the crew had been tied to multiple burglaries in Indiana and Virginia that topped $500,000 in losses. They were also suspected in a burglary in Duluth, Georgia, that led to a $70,000 loss.

The group was believed to be working out of hotels on Franklin Gateway in Marietta, according to police. Officers located and arrested the suspects at a Hampton Inn and found nearly $30,000.

The crew was also caught with various gift cards, according to police.

Authorities didn’t say how many suspects were involved but said all were booked into the Cobb County Jail.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Marietta is about 20 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

