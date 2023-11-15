Crewe man jailed for raping woman he cut with a knife

A man has been jailed after raping a woman he had also threatened and cut with a knife.

Scott Lindsay, of Nantwich Road, Crewe, denied rape and sexual assault but was found guilty following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

The court heard he had assaulted the victim after she refused to give him money for drugs.

The 55-year-old, who left his victim "emotionally scarred", was sentenced to 11 years, Cheshire Police said.

The court heard Lindsay visited her home on 8 April and assaulted her.

The following day, he approached the woman in a vehicle and threatened to kill her, police said.

The victim then reported the incident to the police and disclosed a historic report, saying Lindsay had forcibly raped and assaulted her.

The court also heard Lindsay had threatened her with a knife, grabbed her hair and cut her chest.

Det Sgt Whitfield said: "Scott Lindsay frequently assaulted and forcibly raped the victim.

"His actions have left her emotionally scarred as a result."

"While it was not easy for the victim to relive her experiences in court, thanks to her bravery and courage, and the weight of the evidence she provided, Lindsay is now behind bars and facing the consequences for his actions."

