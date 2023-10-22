Crewe's The Crozzy could become retirement homes

A former social club that hosts live entertainment events and functions could be demolished to make way for retirement apartments.

McCarthy Stone wants to build 51 homes for the over-60s on the site of the former Crosville Club in Crewe, which now operates as The Crozzy.

A planning application for the Chester Street site has been submitted to Cheshire East Council.

The Crozzy would continue to operate until next year.

The proposal is for 36 one-bedroom apartments and 15 two-bed apartments across three floors with a flat roof.

It would provide 20 onsite parking spaces, including two disabled spaces.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has been told The Crozzy would continue to operate until next year and all events and functions already arranged would go ahead as usual.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk