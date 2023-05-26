Crewless sailboat with shredded sails washes up on Outer Banks beach, police say

A sailboat — without any crew on board — washed ashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, handing tourists a puzzle to solve over the Memorial Day weekend.

It appeared near the 5000 block of South Virginia Dare Trail on May 25, Nags Head police said in a news release.

Investigators have discovered the mariner sailing the vessel was rescued off shore by the U.S. Coast Guard “and the boat was left to (drift).”

“We have the boat taped off, so do not climb aboard, and please stay clear as this is a safety hazard,” police said. “We’re working on getting it removed.”

The 33-foot boat, named the True Love, was abandoned after it “lost function of its sail” May 1, about 90 miles off Cape Hatteras, according to The Coastland Times. A single man was rescued from the boat, which was then towed to within 8 miles from shore and anchored for safety reasons in rough seas.

Shipwrecks that wash ashore on the Outer Banks easily capture the attention of beachgoers, quickly becoming tourist attractions.

Beached vessels are also known to quickly sink in the pliable sand, as if being mysteriously swallowed by the islands.

Gale warnings have been issued for the Outer Banks through Saturday, May 27, and the boat could easily be pulled back out to sea as 50 mph gusts and 14-foot waves pound the beaches.

