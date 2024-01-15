Crews actively searching after plane crashes in Half Moon Bay

(KRON) — A plane crashed Sunday night in Half Moon Bay, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The crash happened around 7:13 p.m. near Moss Beach Distillery.

There is evidence that a plane went into the water, according to SMCSO Sgt. Philip Hallworth. Crews are currently searching for the plane.

The plane crash happened a few miles away from the Half Moon Bay Airport at 9850 Cabrillo Hwy., Hallworth said. The United States Coast Guard, California Highway Patrol and fire crews are also responding to the crash.

Crews are searching for a plane that crashed Sunday night in Half Moon Bay (AIO Filmz).

This story will be updated.

