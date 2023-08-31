Crews assess power outages in Marion County following Hurricane Idalia

Communities continue to see the number of customers without power drop throughout the day and into Wednesday night.

Power has been restored to thousands in Marion County.

But thousands more are without power in the state’s hardest-hit areas tonight.

Dozens of crews moved line to line, restoring power in parts of the county.

Strong winds from Idalia pulled down branches and toppled trees, taking out power lines and transformer poles.

Resident Mike Cedeno said his power had been out since about 9 a.m.

“We heard a loud bang,” he said. “I looked outside the window and noticed one of the transformer poles fell in the road. We lost cable, internet (and) light. (The) only thing that’s up and running is water.”

Duke Energy makes up the majority of those without power in the county.

The company couldn’t provide an estimated time for restoring all power in Central Florida.

But they did say several crews working in the county are now moving to areas like Gainesville and Florida’s panhandle.

Damage assessments are still ongoing in areas Idalia left flooded and in disrepair.

As of Wednesday night, 300,000 Florida customers reported power outages.

Several outages are concentrated in Florida’s northern counties, including Taylor, Suwannee and Madison.

Duke Energy said it will release more information Thursday about when power will be restored to people living in those areas.

The spokesperson said they can’t see how bad the damage is in some parts of the state because of flooding.

Duke Energy’s goal is to restore power to all Florida customers by the end of the day Friday.

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A person rides a kayak through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Steve Odom stands on the porch of his home that is surrounded by flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A person canoes through the flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Zeke Pierce rides his paddle board down the middle of a flooded Bayshore Blvd in downtown in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Hurricane Idalia steamed toward Florida’s Big Bend region Wednesday morning, threatening deadly storm surges and destructive winds in an area not accustomed to such pummeling. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Kyan Watson and her dog Brandon look out at the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia surrounding their house on August 30, 2023, in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Flood waters pushed by Hurricane Idalia pour over the sea wall along Old Tampa Bay as paddle boarder Zeke Pierce, of Tampa rides Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Idalia made landfall earlier this morning along the Big Bend of the state. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

A woman surveys the flooding on Bayshore Blvd., along Old Tampa Bay after winds from Hurricane Idalia pushed water over the sea wall Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Idalia made landfall earlier this morning along the Big Bend of the state. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

MAYO, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: People work to free a vehicle stuck on the shoulder amid storm debris as Hurricane Idalia crosses the state on August 30, 2023 near Mayo, Florida. The storm made landfall at Keaton Beach, Florida as Category 3 hurricane.

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Ken Kruse looks out at the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia surrounding his apartment complex on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Cars sit in flood waters from Hurricane Idalia after it passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Tina Kruse looks out at the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia surrounding her apartment complex on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Makatla Ritchter (L) and her mother, Keiphra Line wade through flood waters after having to evacuate their home when the flood waters from Hurricane Idalia inundated it on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A truck passes through flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: People wade through flood waters from Hurricane Idalia after it passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A truck passes through flooded streets caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A boardwalk at the Clearwater Harbor Marina in Clearwater, Florida, is flooded by the rising tide on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Palm trees at the Clearwater Harbor Marina in Clearwater, Florida, are pushed by the wind on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said.

TOPSHOT - A boardwalk at the Clearwater Harbor Marina in Clearwater, Florida, is flooded by the rising tide on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Vehicles sit in a flooded street caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore surround a building on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Vehicles pass along hwy 19 after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: In an aerial view, a fire is seen as flood waters inundate the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: A vehicle drives through flood waters caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Vehicles sit in a flooded street caused by Hurricane Idalia passing offshore on August 30, 2023 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TARPON SPRINGS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: Reporters wade through flood waters as it inundates the downtown area after Hurricane Idalia passed offshore on August 30, 2023 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Hurricane Idalia is hitting the Big Bend area of Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

This photo provided by FDOT shows flooded interstate 275 Over Tampa Bay, Fla., on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Hurricane Idalia steamed toward Florida’s Big Bend region as a dangerous Category 4 storm Wednesday morning, threatening deadly storm surges and destructive winds in an area not accustomed to such pummeling. (FDOT via AP)

In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla., ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Several local residents said they planned to ride out the storm at the Cedar Inn Motel, with red roof, lower left. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A resident drives his golf car over a bridge on Cedar Key, Fla., ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Merritt Island

