Crews battle 3-alarm commercial building fire in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A commercial building in Alexandria caught on fire Tuesday night.

As of 10 p.m., the Alexandria Fire Department and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were battling the 3-alarm fire, located in the 4400 block of Wheeler Ave.

Alexandria Police Department closed traffic between the 4000 to 4400 blocks on Wheeler Ave. in both directions. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the fire is being put out.

